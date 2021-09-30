$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report sales of $6.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $254,589,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

