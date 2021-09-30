$60.61 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $60.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $238.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.33 million to $240.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.45 million, with estimates ranging from $262.99 million to $267.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.