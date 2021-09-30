$600.10 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post sales of $600.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.20 million and the lowest is $599.00 million. Belden reported sales of $475.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Belden by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. Belden has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

