$619.43 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post $619.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $629.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $609.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $558.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $242.91 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

