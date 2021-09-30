$642.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $642.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $598.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

