69,593 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

