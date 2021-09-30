$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce sales of $7.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.35 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $27.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

HPE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

