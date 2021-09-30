$7.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report sales of $7.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.01 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $33.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.91 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

MDT stock opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.61. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.