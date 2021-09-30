$737.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $737.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $739.90 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $345.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.13. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

