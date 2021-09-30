$784.03 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $784.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the highest is $788.06 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $664.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

