8,164 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

