$82.88 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post sales of $82.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.03 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $345.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $325.89 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

