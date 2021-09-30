851,000 Shares in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Acquired by Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 851,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Otonomy accounts for about 0.6% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 1.50% of Otonomy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 176.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

