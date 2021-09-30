86,328 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 268.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 341,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 294.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 258,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

