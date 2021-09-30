88mph (MPH) Price Down 7.3% This Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and $222,491.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $36.56 or 0.00084512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00117755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00168111 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,466 coins and its circulating supply is 377,860 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

