8X8 PROTOCOL Price Reaches $0.0020 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $616,753.54 and approximately $486,573.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001405 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001190 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

