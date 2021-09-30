$907.46 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $907.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $917.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.83 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $423.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.59 and a 200 day moving average of $366.32. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

