93,044 Shares in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.64% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at $10,472,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 52,298 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 12,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

