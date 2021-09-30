A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.72

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.72 and traded as low as C$36.68. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.13, with a volume of 27,115 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$541.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

