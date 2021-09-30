A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.93% of A. O. Smith worth $106,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,695,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

AOS opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.