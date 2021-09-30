Aave Price Tops $274.85 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $274.85 or 0.00630367 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and $174.63 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00118250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172595 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,188,563 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.