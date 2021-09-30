Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Tops $81.79 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $81.79 million and approximately $40.24 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00117580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00170035 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 54,037,322 coins and its circulating supply is 52,273,159 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

