AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,836.79

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,836.79 ($24.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,980 ($25.87). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,930 ($25.22), with a volume of 114,696 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £436.60 million and a P/E ratio of 150.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,836.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,049.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

