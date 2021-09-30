Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.80. 72,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,935. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

