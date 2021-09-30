AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

