Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.26

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.09. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 772,567 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

