Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 5.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 39,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,679,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

