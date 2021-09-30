Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,833. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
