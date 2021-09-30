Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,833. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Get Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAF. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 60.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 615.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 39.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.