Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Stephanie Bruce Purchases 53,000 Shares

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Stephanie Bruce bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).
Shares of Abrdn stock traded down GBX 2.59 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 252.41 ($3.30). 15,416,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,255. Abrdn PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 244.10 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.
About Abrdn
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
