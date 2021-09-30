Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

XLRN traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.10. 14,630,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.96.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 4,559.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,900,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,546 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,835,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,014,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $120,070,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

