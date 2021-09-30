Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACN opened at $323.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.48. Accenture has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.42.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

