Accolade (ACCD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. Accolade’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.68. Accolade has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accolade stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Accolade worth $33,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

