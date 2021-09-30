Accor (EPA:AC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.54

Accor SA (EPA:AC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €31.54 ($37.11) and traded as high as €31.99 ($37.64). Accor shares last traded at €31.70 ($37.29), with a volume of 1,121,428 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.54.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

