Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.61

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.61 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.13), with a volume of 84,549 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £313.44 million and a PE ratio of 815.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 77,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £127,160.55 ($166,136.07).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.