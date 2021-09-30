ACENT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.84 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. ACENT has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $2.84 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00173089 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

