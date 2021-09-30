Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.99

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.99 and traded as high as $9.42. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 124,341 shares trading hands.

ACHV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.30). On average, analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

