ACoconut (AC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $541,446.77

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $541,446.77 and approximately $54,834.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.