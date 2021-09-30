Act Two Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 77,386 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,988,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 6.1% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,496,076,000 after buying an additional 166,431 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,327,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $531,519,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $88,040,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $4.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.74. 75,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.12 and its 200 day moving average is $402.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

