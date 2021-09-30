Acuity Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

AYI opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.17. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

