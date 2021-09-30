ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.80

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 2100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,961 shares of company stock worth $10,700,309 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

