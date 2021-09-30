adidas’ (ADDYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a twelve month low of $147.88 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.09.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.