adidas’ (ADDYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.
Shares of ADDYY stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a twelve month low of $147.88 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
