Adshares Market Capitalization Reaches $20.05 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $20.05 million and $223,289.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00088112 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,606,169 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

