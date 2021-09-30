Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,541,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

