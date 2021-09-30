Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $318.91

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.91 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 491898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of £662.38 million and a P/E ratio of 48.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

