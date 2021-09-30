AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 393959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.