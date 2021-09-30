Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in September

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATEYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS ATEYY traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038. Advantest has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

