Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $291.75. 12,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,594. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.51 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

