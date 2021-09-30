Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 663 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.86. The stock had a trading volume of 182,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

