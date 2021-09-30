Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $400.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,095. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

