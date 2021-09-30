Advisor Partners LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 195.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,596 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

CSX stock remained flat at $$30.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 85,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

